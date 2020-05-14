Man allegedly had child pornography

A man allegedly found with child pornography appeared at Naas District Court on May 14.

The man from County Wicklow was returned for trial to a sitting of Bray Circuit Court on July 7 for a breach of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act on August 11 2017.

Sgt Brian Jacob during a garda operation a number of people were found in possession of material online.

The defendant’s home was searched and a phone and a laptop were seized.

He said some of the images were of girls aged between five and their early teens. He said there were approximately 70 pornographic images.

Sgt Jacob said some of the images were exchanged between the devices.

Judge Desmond Zaidan returned the defendant to the circuit court.

He varied the bail conditions due to the Covid-19 outbreak, removing the obligation to sign on.

He also said the defendant must make it known within a specified time period if an alibi forms any part of his defence.