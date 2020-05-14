Kildare artists donate work for urgent Jack & Jill Foundation fundraiser

Some 40 Kildare artists have donated works to be auctioned off as part of the Incognito affordable art sale in aid of the Johnstown-based Jack & Jill Foundation.

The children's charity has launched a second part to this year's event, after the first installment sold out in minutes earlier this year. It is hoped that the sale of the Incognito - Part Two collection will help raise further much-needed funds to provide services to families with critically ill young children across Ireland, especially as donations to the charity have slowed down during the pandemic.

Artists donate postcard-sized works, which are sold on a first-come, first-served basis at €50 each. The twist is that the name of the artist is not revealed until the piece has been bought.

Supported by William Fry, this affordable, accessible, and imaginative online collection of 978 original pieces of art, all donated to the charity, began previewing last Monday, May 11, on www.incognito.ie; with the online sale starting at 10am on Thursday, May 28.

Some 41 artists from Kildare have made a stellar contribution to the collection, donating their own postcard-sized art contribution to raise vital funds for the children’s charity.

The original artworks will be sold online on a first-click-first-served basis for €50 each, with the exciting prospect of acquiring a very valuable piece of art. The identity of the artist will not be revealed until the successful purchaser receives their art in the post, with the artist’s signature on the back of the artwork.

According to the charity, 11 Kildare families utilised the Jack and Jill foundation’s services in April this year, with 125 families to date this year seeking help from the charity. Purchasing one painting is the equivalent of three hours of specialist nursing home care for any one of these families.

Featuring both Irish and international artists, the virtual gallery is a joy to browse, and features art from members of the Munster rugby squad alongside art from Bruce and Patti Springsteen, Una Sealey, The Project Twins, Vincent Devine, Martin Mooney, Mick O’Dea, Sylvia Parkinson Brown, Victor Richardson, Martin Gale, Guggi, Bridget Flinn and Adrian+Shane to name but a few.

"We had over 15,000 visitors to the Incognito online store to buy 1,814 artworks at the first sale last month, raising over €90,000 for Jack & Jill within 15 minutes, and we are hoping to repeat this success with Incognity - Part Two, when the charity most needs this fundraising boost," said Bryan Bourke, managing partner of William Fry.

"Here’s an opportunity to bag an original piece of art, which might turn out to be worth a lot more than the €50 sale price. Works by the top artists involved, such as Martin Mooney, Mick O'Dea and Sylvia Parkinson Brown, would be valued at several times the sale price, but no matter what the buyer ends up with, it will be a piece of art that they love. It is a bit of an art lotto; while supporting the very deserving Jack & Jill Foundation in its vital support of Ireland’s sick children. We are asking people to browse the collection now and join the hundreds of people who have already pre-registered for the sale on May 28," Bourke added.

"Each €50 purchase equates to three hours of specialist home nursing care for one of our 340 Jack & Jill families. The Foundation provides specialist home nursing care and support to children with complex medical and life-threatening conditions, many of whom may never walk or talk or paint a picture themselves. We are delighted with the continued support of William Fry, one of our key corporate partners, for this exciting public arts initiative over the last four years and we look forward to working with them again in the future. We are also extremely grateful to all the artists who have, year on year, submitted their artworks for sale for Jack & Jill. Their time and talent are what makes our Incognito art sale such a success, turning art into a real currency for home nursing care support during these challenging times," said Carmel Doyle, CEO of the Jack & Jill Foundation.

To browse the artwork collection and pre-register for the 28th May sale please log on to www.incognito.ie.