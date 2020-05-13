LATEST: Seven new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in County Kildare

Seven new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in County Kildare, bringing the total number confirmed in the county to 1,344. That figure is up until midnight on Monday, May 11, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 10 people with the virus have died, bringing the country's death toll to 1,497.

The HPSC has been informed of 159 new cases today. There is now a total of 23,401 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,242 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,344 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,238 cases (5%).

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “84% of people who have been diagnosed to date with Covid-19 have recovered.

“We have been provided with additional data today regarding cases with underlying health conditions. Of 15,450 cases, where information is available, 53% had at least one underlying condition. The most common underlying conditions reported are chronic heart disease (15%), chronic respiratory disease (11%) and diabetes (6%).”

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “I would urge everyone to become familiar with the behaviours that we all need to maintain, including respiratory etiquette, physical distancing and handwashing. As we begin to think about easing restrictions these behaviours will become even more important.”