Bail for teenager charged with breaking movement laws who lives in Covid-19 positive house

A teenager who lives with two people confirmed to have coronavirus and is charged with breaking Covid-19 movement restrictions was granted bail today, Tuesday, May12).

Aaron Tyrell (19) from Woodhazel Close, Ballymun, Dublin, is charged with four counts of breaching the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Bill 2020. He denies the charges.

Mr Tyrell was told by a garda on April 8, a day after the laws were introduced, that he could not be away from his home unnecessarily.

The accused was also seen by gardai “hanging around” at the Omni Shopping Centre in Santry, Dublin on April 8 and he allegedly breached the law again on April 13 and April 21.

In relation to the alleged offences, the accused did not say he was exercising or going shopping and he had no explanation for being out, Dublin District Court previously heard.

The High Court heard today that two members of Mr Tyrell’s household tested positive for Covid-19.

Counsel for the accused man, Mr Ronan Prendergast BL, told the court that the locations Mr Tyrell had visited were within the allowed 2km distance from his home.

Garda Keith Alford agreed with Mr Prendergast that gardai had concerns and suspected the accused had travelled outside the allowed 2km radius.

At the High Court today Ms Justice Mary Rose Gearty said that given the current circumstances the alleged offences are very serious.

Justice Gearty said that it was a matter of huge concern that on several occasions Mr Tyrell had allegedly breached the law and that was a concern for the public.

She said that on one of the occasions he allegedly breached the law knowing the danger he imposed on the public by simply leaving the house.

Mr Prendergast told Justice Gearty that there were provisions at Ballymun Garda Station for those remanded on bail to sign on. However, Justice Gearty said she would prefer if Mr Tyrell didn’t sign on considering the situation in his home.

She said she expected Mr Tyrell would not be signing on in the immediate future, but said it was not up to the gardai to tell Mr Tyrell when he can sign on, that was his responsibility.

Ms Justice Gearty granted bail on a surety bond of €200 and set Mr Tyrell a curfew between 10pm and 8am.

She warned Mr Tyrell, who appeared today via video link, that bail would be revoked if any of the conditions were broken.

Garda Ross Brierly previously told Dublin District Court he spoke to the accused on April 8, a day after the laws were introduced, and explained in plain language that he could not be away from his home unnecessarily.

Det Garda Gerard Malarky said he also saw the accused on April 8 “hanging around” at the Omni Shopping Centre in Santry with another male and they gave no reason for being in the area, he said.

He agreed with defence solicitor Brian Keenan that this happened within a 2km radius of Mr Tyrell’s home, but added that the accused had not given a reason for being in the area.

Det Garda Rachel Goggins told Judge Malone that on April 21 she saw the accused at Coultry Drive, about 1km from his home, and he offered no explanation as to why he was there. She said she encouraged him to go home but he did not.

Garda Brierly said, in relation to the alleged offences, the accused did not say he was exercising or going shopping and he had no explanation for being out.







