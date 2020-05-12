Emergency services at scene of Curragh fire

Fire Service personnel are at the scene of a blaze on the Curragh plains this afternoon.

The cause of the fire was not immediately apparent but it appears to have started on gorse near Kildare town.

The blaze has taken hold on a section of land close to where a caravan encampment has been in place for a number of weeks.

A fire services water tanker is also at the scene.

It's the second fire in County Kildare in a few days.

A fire broke out on bogland between Allenwood and Killina at the weekend.

Air Corps helicopters conducted 44 water drops in a bid to bring that blaze under control.

The aftermath of that fire scene is now being managed by Bord na Mona personnel.