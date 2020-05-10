Another bogland fire starts in County Kildare

Emergency services are dealing with another significant fire on bogland near Allenwood – for the second time in as many days.

Three fire vehicles, including two fire tenders, are at the scene of a bogland fire this afternoon off the Allenwood to Derrinturn route in west Kildare.

Smoke can be seen from some distance away in an area near the Bord na Mona operated landfill at Drehid – however it’s understood that the landfill is unaffected by the blaze,

On Friday, a fire took hold in scrubland nearby and was attended by firefighters from the Edenderry, County Offaly station and stations in Newbridge and Naas. Bord na Mona staff also responded to the incident and later on an Air Corps helicopter also visited the scene of that outbreak.

The recent dry weather has created ideal conditions for fires of this kind and this has prompted a warning from the Department of Agriculture for the public to be aware of the risk