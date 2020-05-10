Kildare Property Watch: Stunning Celbridge property fetches almost 20% above guide price

Coonan Property have recently completed the sale of Linden, Killenlea, Celbridge, an exceptional detached residence extending to approx. c 1,900 sq ft on a beautifully-landscaped one acre site with an additional 0.5 acre paddock.

Built in 2005 to an excellent standard and cleverly designed to maximise natural light throughout, this modern B3 rated, family home attracted huge interest, commented Mick Wright, the selling agent

“We were expecting plenty of interest but with 17 separate bids and a closing price of almost 20% above the €625,000 asking price, we were delighted with the outcome,” he said.

“Our online bidding platform www.coonanlive.com is proving to be very popular with both buyers and sellers.”

The interior layout of teh home provides well-proportioned living accommodation, including a large kitchen/dinning/ sunroom area with full height vaulted ceiling overlooking the patio and garden area.

A generous entrance hallway leads to a spacious living room, three double sized bedrooms including master suite and main bathroom.

Mr Wright also mentioned that most buyers were attracted to the potential for extra living space in the very spacious attic which extends to approximately 1,000 sq ft, with full height ceiling and four Velux windows.