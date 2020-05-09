Fire engine joins drive-by birthday surprise for Monasterevin boy Eddie Brett (7)

Young Monasterevin boy Eddie Brett had a wonderful seventh birthday surprise last Saturday, May 2, when his family and friends organised a drive-by celebration outside the family home.

What started as a request from Eddie’s mum Lisa for the youngster’s friends to send him videos to celebrate ended up as a 50-vehicle parade past the Brett house in Old Grange — which included the local Fire Service and gardaí.

Young Eddie is well known to many in Monasterevin and the surrounding areas. He has spina bifida and the ‘Eddie’s Engine’ fundraising campaign was set up a couple of years ago to help him attend intensive physiotherapy treatment in Limerick.

“Eddie knew nothing about the birthday surprise until he went outside and all his friends. All his friends from school were there, with banners and balloons — he was only delighted to see them,” said Lisa.

He also got a drive-by wave from his pals at the Leah Moran Stage School. “He misses them desperately and he can’t wait to get back and see Leah and the gang.”

After the excitement of the parade past their house, the family celebrated later with some socially distant blowing out of candles on a birthday cake.

The fire engine driving by the Brett home as part of Eddie's drive-by birthday celebrations

“The community spirit was great, everyone was buzzing,” said Lisa.

According to the proud mum, Eddie is doing really well at the moment, even though his sessions in Limerick have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

He is walking and cycling on his specially adapted Tomcat tricycle, which was purchased with money raised by the local community.

“He is flying about the place,” said Lisa.

“He is doing (Kilcullen fitness trainer) Brian McGrogan’s live online workouts for kids, and Brian gives him shoutouts and after the lockdown Eddie says he’s going to meet him.”

Best day!

And what did Eddie himself think of his fantastic birthday surprise?

“That was the best ... and I got a Nintendo Switch!” said the delighted youngster.

Eddie's drive-by birthday party