Kildare Property Watch: Substantial home for sale in family-friendly Naas estate
Beside the Lakes: Number 142 Lakelands has potential for conversion to offer even more living space
142 Lakelands, Naas
A four-bedroom semi-detached home at a well-established, family-friendly Naas estate has come on the market with Sherry Fitzgerald O’Reilly
Number 142 Lakelands is set in the development beside the picturesque Naas lakes.
It is a very short walk to Naas Main Street with all its shops, restaurants and bars, both Primary and secondary schools and Naas General hospital.
This is a bright and airy home, deceptively spacious, with large windows maximising the light into each room. The house offers spacious family-friendly accommodation including entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, guest wc, and garage.
The garage off the hall is perfect for conversion to a fifth bedroom or study, while the large garden offers an opportunity to extend the property even further.
Upstairs there are four bedrooms, and a bathroom. This property comes with an asking price of €298,500 and enquiries may be made to Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466 or info@sfor.ie.
