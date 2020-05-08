The guest line-up for tonight's Late Late Show has been revealed

The guests have been revealed for tonight's RTE Late Late Show.

Joining Ryan Tubridy on Friday night will be Ireland’s James Bond, star of The Thomas Crown Affair, Mrs Doubtfire, Mamma Mia! and Remington Steele, Pierce Brosnan. He will be speaking to Ryan from Hawaii. Pierce will talk about growing up in Navan, and reveal which Irish actors he would like to see following in his footsteps as the next 007.

U2's Adam Clayton will be chatting to Ryan from his Dublin home about his experiences in lockdown, and the importance of looking after your mental health.

In the absence of the Darkness Into Light walk this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, Elaine Austin, CEO Pieta House, will be live in studio to discuss the impact the loss of the fundraising event is having on the charity, and their efforts to raise money via their Sunrise Appeal this weekend.

Former President of Ireland Mary McAleese will share her hopes for Ireland following the pandemic, as well as her support for Pieta House’s Darkness Into Light campaign.

In 1992, the compilation album A Woman's Heart was released, going on to sell nearly 1 million copies worldwide. Mary Black, Mary Coughlan, Frances Black and Sharon Shannon will be live in studio, to give a number of very special performances from one of the most beloved Irish music albums of all time.

Commander Chris Hadfield, the Canadian astronaut who is no stranger to isolation given his long stints aboard the International Space Station, will be on hand to give some tips on enduring long stints away from family and friends.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday May 8 at 9.35pm