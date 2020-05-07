Deaths in Co Kildare - May 7, 2020

Rev. Fr. Brian Reynolds, OP, Dominican Commuity, Newbridge

May 6. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by his sisters Teresa (O'Shea) and brother Louis. Deeply regretted by his Dominican Brethern of Ireland and Australia, sisters Marie (Leonard), Ita (White) , sister-in-law Mairead, brothers-in-law Richard and Louis, nephews and nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. A private Funeral will take place due to government guidelines. The funeral Mass will be live streamed at 11 o'clock on Friday morning on the webcam:http://dominicansnewbridge.ie/live-streaming/

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Dalan Nugent, Celbridge

May 1. Suddenly. Beloved son of Pat Nugent and Eleanor Appleby, and much loved brother to Ciarán and Aisling. Dalan will be sadly missed and forever remembered by his Mam, Dad, brother, sister, brother-in-law Gary, Ciarán’s partner Tanja, extended family and a wide circle of friends around the world. Due to the current restrictions a private funeral service will take place. A memorial service will be held at a later stage. If you would like to leave a message of support for Dalan’s family on the online condolence below. family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.

Sr. Madeline Maher, Kilcock / Portlaoise, Laois

May 6. Peacefully in the tender care of the Sisters and staff, Shalom Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents James and Margaret, her sisters Margaret, Kathleen and Mary, her brothers Seamus, Michael and Fr. Paul. Deeply regretted by her sisters Bridget, Patricia, Nora and Angela, her brother Noel, nieces, nephews, Presentation Community; extended family and friends.

A Mass to celebrate Sr. Madeline’s life will be held at a later date. In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private burial will take place.

John Joe Byrne, Gingerstown, Caragh

May 6. Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his wife Maureen, children Jackie, John, Celine, Billy and Gareth, sons in law, daughters in law, 9 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place.

Those who would like to attend funerals but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page at RIP.ie