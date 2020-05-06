LATEST: Nine new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare

A further nine cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare, as of midnight on Monday, May 4. That brings the total number of cases of coronavirus in the county to 1,280. Kildare has the second-highest number of cases in Ireland, after Dublin and ahead of Cork.

Another 37 people have died of the virus, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed. That brings the death toll in Ireland to 1,375 cases.

There were 265 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total so far to 22,248.

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 62%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The World Health Organization has advised that a likely future scenario in the dynamic of Covid-19 is recurring epidemic waves interspersed with periods of low-level transmission.

“This means that when Ireland eases social distancing restrictions, we may have periods of time when the numbers of people infected increases significantly.

“This is why it is vitally important that easing of social distancing restrictions is accompanied by a high level of adherence to the fundamental, individual behaviours needed to guard against transmission of the virus. We have to adapt our behaviours in order to live safely with Covid-19.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “78% of people who have been diagnosed to date with Covid-19 have recovered. This is very welcome and in line with international experience, however, the course of this disease in any one individual remains unpredictable. It is important that we are all aware of the risks and know how to prevent its spread.”