Naas Court: Man with over 200 previous convictions jailed after he drove off without paying for petrol

A man who took petrol from a filling station near Kill and left without paying on three occasions was prosecuted at Naas District Court.

Lee Swift, 26, whose address was given as 2 Kilcarrig Avenue, Tallaght, was before the court for taking the fuel from the Circle K station on the N7 northbound on three occasions — May 11, May 12 and July 2. Sgt Jim Kelly told the court that on all occasions the defendant drove to the station and filled the vehicle. The total value of the fuel was just over €200.

He added the defendant got back into the vehicle and drove off and the incidents were recorded on CCTV footage. The court also heard that the defendant has 218 previous occasions and may have been used by other people during these incidents.

The court heard that the defendant’s first conviction occurred in 2012, when he was 18 years old and his last conviction was recorded in March. Sgt Kelly said that a number of other similar offences, allegedly committed by the defendant, were brought before the court but Judge Desmond Zaidan refused jurisdiction.

Barrister Sarah Connolly said the defendant had been in custody since March 11. She added that the defendant was not acting alone and was being used by others.

The court was told the defendant comes from a very good family and all his brothers and sisters are in employment.

Ms Connolly said the defendant’s mother is in contact with him but she is coming “to the end of her tether” and she is questioning whether he can come home because of this issue.

The defendant left school after the Junior Certificate exams “and got involved with a bad crowd,” said Ms Connolly.

In relation to these charges, the court heard the defendant is a scapegoat and “a driver of sorts”, added Ms Connolly.

She said the defendant was previously banned for 10 years and he is unlikely ever to drive a car legally.

The defendant subsequently undertook the Leaving Certificate in Wheatfield Prison

Judge Zaidan imposed two consecutive terms of 11 months each and he also imposed a 10 year driving

disqualification.