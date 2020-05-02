Kildare Property Watch: Detached spacious four-bedroom home in Nurney for sale

A four-bedroom home in a modern development in Nurney is on the market with Jordan Auctioneers.

Number 7 Castleraven is located in a modern residential development of 60 houses.

The homes were constructed in 2002 and extend to c1,470 sq ft of living accommodation, overlooking a green area.

The house has oil-fired central heating, a large rear garden, PVC double glazed windows, maintenance free brick/dashed exterior and PVC fascia/soffits.

Nurney is a small village c. 7km south of Kildare Village Retail Outlet at Junction 13 off the M7 Motorway with a primary school, church and service station with convenience store.

The accommodation comprises: entrance hall, sittingroom, kitchen/diningroom, familyroom, utility and toilet on the ground floor with four bedrooms, main bedroom ensuite and family bathroom on the first floor.

Further information

The asking price for the home is €280,000.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers, tel: 045 433550 who can be contacted for further information or appointments to view.