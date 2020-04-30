Huge Kildare line-up on this Friday's Late Late Show with Normal People actor Paul Mescal and band Picture This

There will be a huge Kildare line-up on this Friday night's Late Late show. Former Kildare u21 football captain turned actor Paul Mescal, from Maynooth, who has catapulted to fame with his role as Connell on the acclaimed adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel Normal People, will chat to Ryan about the role and his rise to stardom, as well as those sex scenes that have inflamed callers to Liveline.

Athy band Picture This, who recently performed at the One World: Together At Home concert, will be in studio to perform a number of songs, as well as discuss their support of the work of children's hospice, The LauraLynn Foundation.

As Ireland waits to hear the latest on Covid-19 restrictions and developments in the lead up to May 5, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will be live in studio to bring all the very latest developments to viewers regarding the ongoing crisis.

Additionally, Laois couple Niall and Aisling Donoher, whose online campaign raised €2 million needed for their one-year-old son, Dan, to receive life-saving treatment, will also be guests. In just 50 days, and with the support of of many from across the GAA community in Ireland and their community, they reached their goal. Evanne Ní Chuilinn, Henry Sheflin, Aidan O'Shea and Kieran Donaghy, will chat to Ryan about how the GAA community has pulled together during the current crisis.

Ryan will also catch up with Tom Cullen, the little boy who stole hearts with his Nanny Pat on The Late Late Toy Show last November. With children the length and breadth of the country desperately missing their grandparents, Tom too is very much missing seeing his dear grandmother and will talk about how they are keeping in touch.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, May 1, 2020 at 9.35pm.