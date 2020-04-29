Arrest made in Newbridge assault probe
Gardai investigating a serious assault in Newbridge have made an arrest.
A man in his late teens was detained this afternoon in connection with the incident which happened in Moore Park.
A man in his 60s was assaulted in a house there yesterday evening.
The man is currently being detained at Newbridge garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
