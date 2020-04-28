Garda fundraising efforts exceed €14,000

Fifteen gardai based in County Kildare have embarked on a shave or dye fundraiser to raise money for the battle against the coronavirus.

They are based in a number stations in the county and include community officers.

They are showing their support for the frontline healthcare workers in the county’s public hospitals in Naas and Athy by volunteering to either have their heads shaved, dyed or for those without hair to shave, dye or wear a novelty wig for a week.

The fundraiser began on Friday and runs until May 1.

The gardaí hoped to raise €10,000 and so far just over €14,000 has been raised.