Interiors column: A splash of yellow creates happiness and hope

Yellow is a fun colour to use when decorating to create fresh or mellow interiors. It symbolises positivity, happiness, energy and warmth. It can make us feel optimistic and cheerful so I thought that this week I would share some suggestions on how to introduce this sunny colour into your home interiors.

Paint Your Walls

For more dramatic use of yellow considering painting your walls or even a feature wall. Colours to consider are golden shades, dramatic canary yellow, mustard yellows or zesty lemon. Some areas that look great in yellow are a breakfast nook, a conservatory or home office.

Colour Combinations

The colours that work best with yellow will depend on the overall style you want to achieve.

If you decide to paint your walls yellow to create a sunny upbeat interior, then consider soft furnishings in turquoise and orange accents to add dimension.

For a more modern edgy interior consider pairing yellow with a black and white combination. Grey also works very well with yellow, so you could consider a feature wall in sunny yellow with the remaining walls in grey.

For an opulent interior use golden yellow paint on your walls with purple and burgundy accent colours in the accessories and soft furnishings to create a decadent interior scheme. For a calm interior consider pale yellows with ivory and beige linens and for a nautical scheme consider pairing soft yellows with pale blues.

Other colours that work with golden yellows are green and terracotta.

Upholstered Furniture

Consider a statement chair or a pair of upholstered chairs in luxurious golden velvet or in soft yellow brushed cotton. For bedrooms consider an upholstered headboard in ochre or mustard for a real statement piece and add complimentary scatter cushions and a throw.

Painted Furniture

For a contemporary update you could consider painting a piece of furniture in a bright yellow. Items of furniture to consider include a dresser, bookcase, coffee table or bedside cabinet as these would look fantastic as a statement piece in your room.

Accessories

If you prefer a constrained use of yellow in your home, then there are lots of decorative accessories and ornaments that you can use instead of painting your walls yellow.

For example, adding a vase of daffodils or tulips, adding a throw to your sofa or bed, scatter cushions, a lamp shade or some artwork.

If you're feeling a little braver, then you can make a dramatic impact by adding yellow patterned curtains to create a contrast over grey or light blue walls. Other dramatic focal points can be achieved by adding a splashback in a yellow tile or adding a yellow rug.

Playing With Pattern

If you find using a block colour of yellow too powerful then you could consider using a pattern. For example, stripes, florals or geometric patterns.

Areas in your home where you can introduce pattern are curtain fabrics, upholstery, wallpaper, tiles or rugs.

Remember, if there is a topic that you would like covered in a future column then please drop me a line with your suggestions. Remember social distancing, and where possible stay home.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.