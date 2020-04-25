Kildare Property Watch: Four-bed detached Newbridge family home for €340k

A four-bedroom detached home at 82 The Elms, Newbridge, is on the market with Maura Donohoe Auctioneers for €340,000.

This home is a spacious and contemporary four bedroom detached residence. 82 The Elms is presented in pristine condition throughout.

This home comprises of an entrance hall, guest wc, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, formal dining room, family room, four bedrooms with master en-suite and family bathroom.

Other features include gas fired central heating, professionally cobble locked front drive way, an extra-large rear garden with feature patio area and fruit trees. The house overlooks a large green area.

This property is situated on a very large site that offers huge potential to extend. It is situated in a smll, private cul-de-sac and is not overlooked to either front or rear. The house also has off-street parking.

The Elms is ideally located within minutes walking distance to Scoil Mhuire Primary School and Cill Mhuire Church.

For more information on the property, contact Maura Donohoe Auctioneers on 045 449688.