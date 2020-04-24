There are no patients on trolleys in Naas Hospital
Health
Naas General Hospital
There are no patients on trolleys having been admitted through the accident and emergency department in Naas General Hospital, according to nurses working there.
Only two hospitals in the greater Dublin area have overcrowding issues - there are three patients on trolleys at St James's Hospital and four on trolleys at St Vincent's Hospital.
There are no patients on trolleys at either hospital in Tullamore or Portlaoise.
