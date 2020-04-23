Train passengers turned back at Newbridge station

Local gardaí carried out an operation at the rail station in Newbridge and turned back a number of people.

They checked commuter trains travelling to Dublin and while passenger numbers were small the gardaí said some anti-social behaviour (drug abuse and dealing) is continuing on trains.

A number of people were turned back at the station because they had no valid reason to travel. Gardaí in Portarlington and Portlaoise also took past in yesterday's operation.