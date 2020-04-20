LATEST: Further 54 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Kildare

A further 54 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed as diagnosed in County Kildare. That brings the total number of cases confirmed in the county to 817, as of midnight on Saturday, April 18 - the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has said that a further 77 people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. Some 67 of those deaths were located in the east of the country and the median age of the deceased was 84. There have now been 687 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

An additional 401 cases of the virus were confirmed by Irish laboratory testing. There is now a total of 15,652 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.