LATEST: 79 new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in County Kildare

A further 79 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare. That brings the county's total of diagnosed cases to 763, as of midnight on Friday last, April 17 - the latest date for which county breakdowns are available.

Another 39 people have died from the disease in Ireland. Some 37 of today's reported deaths were located in the east of the country, and the median age of the deceased was 84. The death toll from the virus in Ireland now stands at 610.

The Health Protection Surveillance centre also confirmed today another 445 new cases of Covid-19 reported by Irish laboratories, with an additional 48 confirmed cases reported from a lab in Germany. There are now a total of 15,251 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.