Apartment for sale for €70k in village centre beside Kildare motorway

This centrally located one-bedroom apartment in Castledermot has frontage onto Main Street and Church Lane.

The own-door, first floor, self-contained property forms part of a small private development within walking distance of the town centre.

The location in Church Lane is just minutes drive from the motorway M9 motorway.

The property has on-site gated parking, double glazing and gas heating.

In turn-key condition, it presents an ideal owner occupier or investment opportunity.

The apartment features an entrance hall, a lounge/diner, a kitchenette, a bedroom and a bathroom.

