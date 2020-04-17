Apartment for sale for €70k in village centre beside Kildare motorway
This centrally located one-bedroom apartment in Castledermot has frontage onto Main Street and Church Lane.
The own-door, first floor, self-contained property forms part of a small private development within walking distance of the town centre.
The location in Church Lane is just minutes drive from the motorway M9 motorway.
The property has on-site gated parking, double glazing and gas heating.
In turn-key condition, it presents an ideal owner occupier or investment opportunity.
The apartment features an entrance hall, a lounge/diner, a kitchenette, a bedroom and a bathroom.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on