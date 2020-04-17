A bad hair day at Naas garda station

It’s a really bad hair day at Naas garda station.

A number of officers, mainly community gardaí, attached to the station there have taken to some unusual hairstyles - and it's all in a good cause.

They are showing their support for the frontline healthcare workers in the county’s public hospitals in Naas and Athy by volunteering to either have their heads shaved or dyed or for those without hair to shave, dye or wear a novelty wig for a week.

Thanks to strong public support over €6,000 has so far been pledged on the our GoFundMe page and they want to thank all those who have supported the to date.

This means that they are less than €4,000 away from their target of €10,000 for the hospital staff and they plan to step out in their new hairdos on Friday April 24.