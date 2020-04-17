Rain on the way tomorrow for County Kildare

Rain is on the way to County Kildare - at least for tomorrow.

It'll arrive early in the morning and again in the afternoon.

Met Eireann says it Mainly dry and bright this morning, with any mist soon clearing. Cloud and outbreaks of rain will feed up from the south to affect parts of Munster and south Leinster this afternoon and evening, with the odd heavy burst in places, but it will stay mostly dry with sunny spells further north. Top temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees, warmest in Connacht. Moderate east to northeast breezes will keep temperatures cooler near eastern and southern coasts.

Mostly cloudy tonight with outbreaks of rain or showers continuing to spread northwards over the country, but staying largely dry in Ulster. Mist and fog patches will recur. Lows of 3 to 8 degrees, coldest in Ulster, in light to moderate easterly breezes.