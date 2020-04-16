Another Irish soccer international makes generous donation to 'Do it for Dan'
Darren Randolph has donated to Do It For Dan
Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph is the latest Irish soccer star to make a donation to the 'Do it for Dan' campaign in aid of little Laois boy, Dan Donoher.
Following in the footsteps of his Irish captain and teammate Seamus Coleman who made a sizeable donation to the nationwide campaign for Dan last week, West Ham goalkeeper Randolph has made a €5,000 contribution towards a potentially life-saving treatment in the US which costs $2.125 million.
Thank you so much @RandzOfficial this is unbelievably generous of you and is a massive lift to our efforts to get Dan the treatment he needs! #COYBIG #doitforDan @WestHam @FAIreland pic.twitter.com/CUsaatWNwW— do it for Dan 20 (@DoItForDan201) April 14, 2020
More than 20,000 people have donated a total nearing of €750,000 for the son of Laois football greats Niall and Aisling (nee Quigley). Dan, who celebrated his first birthday just two weeks ago, was diagnosed with a rare life-threatening disease in December called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 and Scoliosis.
A ground breaking treatment called Zolgensma has now become available in America which costs $2.125 million, making it the most expensive treatment in the world. Zolgensma can be a one-time, life-saving treatment that allows for children with SMA to function in ways unimaginable just a few years ago.
