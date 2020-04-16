Deaths in Co Kildare - April 16, 2020

Aidan Comerford, Newbridge/ Naas

April 14. In in the loving care of the dedicated staff in Coronary Care at Naas General Hospital; Sadly missed by his loving and devoted wife Chris. Predeceased by his beloved son Martin and lovely granddaughter Jenny. Aidan will also be sadly missed by his family, Ger. Mary, John, David, Angela and Teresa, daughters-in-law Siobhán, Paula and Ber, sons-in-law Ger, Petey and Seán, sisters-in-law Judy and Ena, adoring grandchildren Patrick, Sarah, Barry, Laura, Emily, Cian, Hannah, Emma, Ross, Ciara, Katie, Aoife, Dan and Rebecca, great granddaughter Hannah, nieces, nephews, extended family, great friend Kieran McCabe, wonderful neighbours especially Eric Thorpet and Eric McDonnell.

Mary (Moira) Murphy (née Cullen), Meadow Court, Clane / Ballymore Eustace

April 15. Formerly of Bawnogues, Ballymore Eustace, and Straffan Station, Ardclough, Co. Kildare. Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Bríd, sister Breeda (Shortt), brother Anthony, sister-in-law Alice, brother-in-law Pat, nephews David and Shane, extended family and friends.

Martin McNamara, Clane/Gort

April 14. At Naas Hospital. Late of Craddock House Nursing Home, where he received exemplary care from skilled and compassionate staff over many years during a long illness,. Predeceased by his wife, Joanne. Sadly missed by his sons Martin, Anthony and Michael; daughters Joanne and Julie; grandchildren Amanda, Adam, Lauryn, Hannah, Joshua and Aisha; surviving brothers Brendan, Paddy and Jimmy, and sister Ann; extended family and friends.

Kathleen Kelly (née O'Grady), Staplestown, Donadea

April 15. Peacefully, in her 98th year, at Maynooth Community Care Unit, beloved wife of the late Nicholas, deeply regretted by her loving sons Pat, Nick, John, Gerard and Peter, daughter Eileen (O'Brien), son-in-law Daniel, daughters-in-law Katherine, Ann and Margaret, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Tess and Alice, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Michael (Mick) Cremin, Celbridge

April 15. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Maynooth Community Care Unit. Beloved father of Michelle and Ian. Will be dearly missed by his daughter, son, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

William J. (Willie) Coonan, Watermount, Kilcock

April 14. Suddenly at home. Willie, beloved husband of Mary (nee Robinson) and dearest father of Lisa, Will and Sally, missed by daughter-in-law Helen and sons-in-law Keith and Sam, devoted grandchildren Ana, Aidan, Billy, Ebe, Sol and Ellie and predeceased by adored grandson Sebe. He will be fondly remembered by his sister Marie, brother Eddie, nieces, nephews, extended family, colleagues and countless friends throughout Ireland and the world over.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, private funerals are taking place. Those who would have liked to attend the funerals, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the RIP.ie condolence book.