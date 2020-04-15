Deaths in Co Kildare - April 15, 2020

Robert Andrew Vallely, Kilteel

Suddenly in Salou, Spain. Son of the late Mary & Gerry Vallely sadly missed by his heartbroken siblings, Peter, Desmond, Anthony, Suzanne, Geraldine & Ruth, brothers & sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. 'We can never obtain peace in the outerworld until we make peace with ourselves'

Paddy Reilly, Carlow Town, Carlow / Kilcullen

April 13. Peacefully, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved partner of Michelle, much loved father of Aine, Kelly, Katie and Kylie and former husband of Helen. He will be sadly missed by his loving partner, daughters, former wife, mother Marie, grandchild Theo, sister Ann, extended family, relatives and friends

Charlie Picorro, Abbeylands

April 11. Sadly missed by his loving partner Mae, sons Michael, Paul And Fritz, his father Charlie Senior, Brothers Noel and Joel and Charlies cousins, extended famiy and friends. Charlies funeral can be streamed live on Thursday at 12:30 pm on clane parish's website at www.claneparish.com.

James (Jim) Parker Lieutenant General retd., Moore Park, Newbridge / Mitchelstown, Cork

April 14. Peacefully, in the care of Naas Hospital, after a short illness, on aged 91. Beloved husband of the late Breeda, much loved father of Eamonn, Liam (Billy), Siobhan, Colman, Ciaran, Diarmuid and much adored grandchildren Alan, Sarah,Roisin, Ciaran, Katie, Stephen, Ben, Mia, Ellen, Colin and predeased grandchildren Aoife and James. Sadly missed by his loving family, cherised surviving sister Nora and sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, Partners, nieces, nephews, extended family, good neighbours, wide circle of friends and Defence forces colleagues.

Noel O'Loughlin, Naas / Tallaght, Dublin

April 12. At Craddock House Nursing Home; beloved husband of the late Annie and much loved father of Barry, David, Deirdre, Noleen and Brenda; sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, daughters-in-law Grainne and Sharon, sons-in-law Tom and Graham, sister Ann, brothers Frankie, Pat and Stephen, sisters-in-law Ann, Patricia and Marie, grandchildren Shane, Dean, Sarah, Niamh, Sinead, Rachel, Laura, Karen, Darragh, Amy and Ava, great-grandchildren Jack and Charlie, extended family relatives and friends.

Edward (Eddie) Healy, Grangehiggin, Kilmeague

April 14. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sisters Peggy and Betty, brothers Tom and David, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Joseph Egan, Donnycarney, Dublin / Newbridge

April 14. Beloved husband of the late Patricia and brother of the late Ollie, Christy, Nan and Kitty. Joseph will be very sadly missed by his daughter Antoinette, son Alan, son-in-law Carl, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren Emma and Alannah, sisters Marie and Ellie, brothers and sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Jimmy (Seamus) Earle, Newtown, Rathangan / Edenderry, Offaly

April 14. Peacefully at Naas Hospital after a long battle with cancer Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathie (nee Holohan), daughter Maria, son James, grandchildren Seamus, Ciara, Conor and Rory, son-in-law Andrew, daughter-in-law Deborah, sisters Peggy, Philomena, Pat and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousin Sadie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Mairead Bean (née Byrne),The Harbour, Maynooth

April 13. Peacefully, beloved wife of the late Caoimgin and dearest mother of Edel, Margaret and Brendan, sadly missed by her loving children, sons in law Joe and Martin, daughter-in-law Sally, much loved grandchildren Paul and Lucy, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

