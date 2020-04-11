Naas Christian Brothers' house set for sale to Lawlor's Hotel

Negotiations for the sale of the historic Christian Brothers’ house in Naas to the owners of Lawlor’s Hotel are at an advanced stage.

The building at Friary Road comes with extensive gardens and can claim to be the finest residence in Naas town centre.

It sits adjacent to the expanded hotel development.

The building is 117 years old and the Christian Brothers came to Naas in 1871

Generations of children from Naas and surrounding areas received their primary and secondary education from the all boys schools established by the brothers in the town, originally at what is the Moat Theatre up to 1958.

However many years have passed since any of them had a teaching role in the town.

It’s understood that the premises was not put up for sale publicly and that the Congregation of Christian Brothers made approaches to likely buyers.

It is also understood that the sale is not yet completed but that the Lawlor’s owners regard the monastery and lands as ideal add on to services offered by the hotel

The hotel itself is undergoing a significant expansion which will double the size of the facility.

The new extension was due to open before the end of summer but this will almost certainly be delayed because of restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Ironically, the Congregation of Christian Brothers were among those who expressed reservations about the scale of the hotel expansion.

They argued that the extension would be an overscaled, bulky and intrusive mass sitting adjacent to the principal rear amenity of their site.

The appeal also pointed out that the primary amenity area is the lawn, vegetable garden and orchard and part of the new building would directly overlook this area and there may be “significant loss of privacy.”

At that time (three years ago) there were five brothers living there aged between 69 and 88 and there were concerns about security, light pollution from the hotel bedrooms and noise pollution from parts of the hotel.

A comprehensive document submitted by a consultant on behalf of the religious community argued that because the total height of the development will be some 19 metres above ground level it does not respect the established two storey setting of the adjacent and adjoining buildings in the town centre location which “will lead to the proposed building completely dwarfing the low rise detail and protected architectural setting of Naas.”

The brother’s house is officially known as St Patrick’s Monastery.

It is a protected structure.

Both Lawlor’s hotel management and the Congregation of Christian Brothers were contacted for comment.