Smash and grab at Naas phone shop

Gardai are investigating a break-in and theft at the Phone Shop business premises in Naas.

The 56 South Main street shop was targeted early on Thursday, April 9.

Gardai say a window panel in the front door was smashed and a number of items were then stolen from a display unit.

It's believed the incident took place between midnight and 7.30am and its yet known how much property was stolen.