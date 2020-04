A mountain bike valued at €4,500 has been stolen in Naas.

The bike was robbed from a shed adjacent to a house in Jigginstown Park.

Read more County Kildare news

Gardaí believe the incident took place between 2am and 6am on April 6.

The bike is a Bianchi multi coloured model.

Also stolen during the incident was a Dewalt drill worth €220.