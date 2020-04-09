Scammers targeting Netflix accounts to take money - Gardaí

The gardaí have warned members of the public to beware of criminals trying to obtain Netflix customers' personal banking or credit card details.

Customers of the streaming service will receive an email request to update personal Netflix accounts with banking and/or credit card details.

According to gardaí, this is a fake email and any financial information disclosed will be used to commit fraud offences, including account take over, where bank accounts are taken over and all funds withdrawn.



Detective Chief Superintendent Lordan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, wishes to warn the public to never reveal their personal banking or credit card details in response to unsolicited emails, text messages, SMS messages or phone calls.

Where a person is concerned at contact from what appears to be a genuine entity such as Netflix or their bank, they should look up that entity independently and make contact to check if this contact is genuine, say gardaí.



Detective Chief Superintendent Lordan is also urging the public to stop and think before releasing any personal data to persons unknown and says if in doubt, don't do it.