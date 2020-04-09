Stay away from recycling banks this weekend, asks Kildare County Council

Kildare County Council has asked members of the public not to use recycling banks for glass and cans this weekend in order to relieve pressure on the recycling services.

"If you visit and the bring bank is full, please bring your items home and try another time while visiting other essential services," said the council in a statement this morning. "We have 11 out of 40 sites unavailable due to the virus, with a 40% increase in glass being left at sites so it is impossible to maintain the sites satisfactorily."

It asked members of the public not to leave disposable gloves, boxes, bags or other waste at the sites, and to maintain appropriate social distance.