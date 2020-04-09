Deaths in Co Kildare - April 9, 2020

John Switzer, The Curragh, / Newbridge / Portlaoise, Laois

April 8. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving son Johnnie, daughter Suzanne, and their mother Margaret, son-in-law David, grandson Matthew, sisters-in-law Marcella and Carol, extended family, relatives and friends.

Brigid (Biddy) O'Neill (née O'Brien), Hortland, Donadea

April 8. Peacefully at Mountpleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock, beloved wife of the late Noel, sister of the late Mary, Nancy, Tom & Joe and sister in law of the late Marie, Mick, Angela & Ber, Sadly missed by her sister Peg and brother Jim her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, loyal neighbours and friends.

David (Davie) Redmond, Springfield Court, Celbridge / Churchtown, Dublin

April 7. Peacefully after a short illness at Tallaght Hospital, David (Davie) late of Springfield Court, Celbridge and formerly of Nutgove Avenue, Churchstown. Beloved father of Patricia, Gerard, Deirdre and Bernard. Sadly missed by his loving children and their mother Una, his grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

June Mooney (née Maggio), Sherlockstown, Sallins

April 7. Originally from Elmwood Park, New Jersey, USA. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, son Thomas, daughter Marianna, sisters Virginia, Marilyn and Patricia, aunt Sudsy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and friends.

Perdita (Perdie) Doran (née Curran), Walkinstown, Dublin / Naas

April 8. Peacefully, in the loving care of the wonderful staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, sadly missed by her loving husband Peadar, sons Gerard, Fergus & Dermot, daughter Elaine, brothers, sister, daughters in law, grandchildren, relatives & friends.

Lauren Aust, Ballymany Court, Cutlery Road, Newbridge / Raheendoran, Carlow

April 6.Sadly missed by her loving mam and dad, Martin and Helen, sister June, brother-in-law Paul, niece Grace, boyfriend John Paul, aunty Dore, cousins, extended family and friends.

Margaret (Mag) ALSYBURY (née Fennessy), Sallins / Naas

April 7. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Naas General Hospital, Margaret (Mag), beloved wife of Mossie and dear mother of Patrick, Ashling, Geraldine, Paul, Sinéad, Maurice and the late Baby Angel Theresa. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 12 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, private funerals are taking place. Those who would have liked to attend funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence cook at RIP.ie