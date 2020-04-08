Kildare and Leighlin Diocese launches 'Holy Week at Home' resources during Covid-19 crisis

The Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin has launched a package of online prayer resources for local Catholics to use during Holy Week during the Covid-19 lockdown.

There are prayers, quotes and suggested activities for each day leading up to Easter Sunday. "It includes lots of ideas on how to celebrate Holy Thursday, Good Friday as a family at home Easter Sunday when we can’t enter a church," said the Diocese. The resource leaflets are available to access HERE.

Separately, a list of the webcams streaming masses in Parish Churches in Kildare and Leighlin are available HERE.

The Kildare and Leighlin website has posted a resource section featuring prayers to help people in various situations in this difficult time, including healthcare workers and mourners.