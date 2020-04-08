Deaths in Co Kildare - April 8, 2020

Kieran McGee, Celbridge / Palmerstown, Dublin

April 6, 2020. Peacefully) surrounded by his loving family, at home, Kieran, beloved husband of Maria and dear father of Sinead, Niamh, Daragh, Caoimhe and Sean; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers, father-in-law Tommy, mother-in-law Rita, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandsons Noah and Zach, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Kathleen Kelly (née McCarthy), Celbridge

April 6. Beloved wife of the late Bernard and dear mother of Helena deceased 1977, Noreen, Pádraig, Mary, Bernie and Séamus.Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, sister Anne Flynn (Ballina), son-in-law Andy, daughter-in-law Helaine, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends.

James (Jimmy) Delahunty, Newbridge

April 7. Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Jimmy, loving husband of the late Maura; sadly missed by his loving sons Tony and Jim Junior, daughters-in-law Carmel and Fiona, grandchildren Anthony, Lauren and Conor, great-grandchildren Trinity and Lucy, brother Mick, sisters-in-law Nettie, Phyllis, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Private funerals are taking place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a message on RIP.ie condolence page.