Help on the way for nursing homes across County Kildare

State assistance is on the way for nursing homes across county Kildare and elseshere.

Health Minister Simon Harris has arranged a press briefing for this afternoon to announce furhter measures to "assist nursing homes during Covid-19."

There are twenty nursaing homes around Co. Kildare and 18 in County Wicklow. There are also eight nursing homes in County Offaly.

Forty coronavirus infection clusters have been found at nursing homes in Ireland, with 32 of these at care homes in the east.