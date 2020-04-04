Kildare courts: Man jailed for 17 months by video sentencing for theft

A man has been jailed for a number of offences after he appeared at Naas District Court.

Twenty-six-year-old Alan Radford, of 6 Liffey Ward, Liffey Valley Park, Lucan, was jailed for 11 months for the theft of goods from Lidl in Athy on July 27, 2019.

He was also jailed for six months for obstruction in relation to a search of a house at Ardrew Meadows, Athy, on February 2, 2019.

Mr Radford appeared in person at the March 26 sitting of the court at Naas Courthouse.

Earlier in the day, he had appeared from prison via a video link but Judge Desmond Zaidan was told by Mr Radford’s legal representative, Aisling Murphy, BL, instructed by solicitor, John Quinn, that an issue was being raised about the legality of sentencing someone, who was connected to the courtroom via video link but not present.

There was doubt about this and arrangements were made for Mr Radford to be taken from Cloverhill prison to the court.

It then emerged that following queries by the court to the Director of Public Prosecution, gardai indicated to the court that sentencing of someone using a video link, is allowed, subject to certain conditions, which include the Covid-19.

At that stage, Mr Radford and the prison escort team were on the road to Naas.

Separately to his jailing for the two offences above, Mr Radford is serving a 10 month sentence (four months for burglary and two months each for public order offence, for the possession of knives and failing to appear for a case) and is due to be released on August 13 coming for that.

Regarding the obstruction conviction in Athy, Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob said that gardai were attempting to search the house at Ardrew Meadows around 1.30pm on the day.

Mr Radford gave a false name and address but gardai later established that it was Mr Radford.

On July 27, 2019, he took €12.70 of toiletry goods from the Lidl store in Athy. This happened when he was on bail for another offence.

Mr Radford had 68 previous convictions, includ-

ing five for possession of illegal drugs and one for selling and supplying illegal drugs.

He also had a conviction for possessing a class B illegal drug from Birmingham Magistrates Court.

Ms Murphy said Mr Radford had been in custody since March 12. He entered guilty pleas.

She said Mr Radford had two children, one of his children having died, and he needed to take responsibility for the two of them.

She asked that his current sentence not be prolonged.

Judge Zaidan sentenced as above.