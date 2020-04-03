Fiona O'Loughlin, former Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, wins Seanad seat

Former Fianna Fáil TD Fiona O'Loughlin has been elected to the Seanad.

Ms O'Loughlin, who narrowly lost her Kildare South Dáil seat in February's general election, took the third seat on the Administrative panel with 142,525 votes.

There are still four seats to fill on the panel, with seven candidates standing. She was nominated to the panel by the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

She joins fellow Kildare south politician, Cllr Mark Wall of Labour, who earlier today was elected to the Commercial and Industrial Panel.