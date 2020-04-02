LATEST: 10 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kildare; national death toll rises by 13

Ten new Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Kildare, according to the latest figures from the national Health Protection Surveillance Centre, released this evening.

That figure is as of midnight on Monday, March 30 - the latest date for which county figures are available. It brings the number of cases diagnosed in the Lilywhite county to 90 in total.

A further 13 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died, the HPSC said this evening. Nine deaths were located in the east, one in the south and three in the west of the country.

10 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions. There have now been 98 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland, with a median age of 82.

Some 402 new cases of the disease were confirmed in the country as of 1pm this afternoon.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We have a more detailed ICU report available this evening. Of 148 cases admitted to ICU, 25 of those cases have been discharged, sadly there have been 14 deaths from ICU and 109 remain in ICU. The median age of ICU admission is 62.

“I would also like to highlight a worrying scene I witnessed during my visit to hospital on Tuesday evening; empty waiting rooms and empty beds. While protecting yourself from COVID-19 is a priority, no one should ignore signs that they may need medical attention for other ailments such as lumps, chest pain or other concerns. Please do not ignore any symptom outside of Covid-19. The hospitals are there for all ailments, not just Covid-19.”