Deaths in Co Kildare - April 2, 2020

Siobhán De h-Óir (née Burns), Naas, Kildare / Dundrum, Dublin

March 31. Peacefully at Larchfield Park Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Éamonn, adored Mama of Ríonach and Cian and much loved Mamó to Oscar, Felix and Ruth. Sadly missed by her daughter, son, grandchildren, sister-in-law Mairéad, her extended family, relatives, many friends and carers. Heartfelt gratitude to all the wonderful staff at Larchfield Park Nursing Home for the loving care and kindness shown to Siobhán during her stay. As an anatomical gift to U.C.D. a celebration of Siobhán’s life of study/research (she checked her references), adventure and sense of fun will take place at a later date.

Joe O'Leary, Celbridge, Kildare / Dundrum, Dublin

March 31. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Mount Pleasant Nursing Home, Kilcock. Joe, beloved husband of Carol, dear father of Emma, Ruth, Robert and Cathy and a devoted grandfather of William, Rebecca, Isabelle, Joey, James, Zoe, Matthew, Esmè, Hazel, Ted, Alice and Felix. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother, sister, relatives and friends.

Mary Mulligan (née English), Mylerstown, Two Mile House, Naas

April 1. Late of Butt Mullins restaurant, Naas. Sadly missed by her husband Tom, daughter Amy, son-in-law Gerry, granddaughter Kate, sister Margo, brother Sean, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Tom Hughes, The Villa, Robertstown

April 1, peacefully, at Larchfield Park Nursing Home. Preceased by T. Podd & Eithne Herbert. Deeply regretted by his loving family, The Herbert's, Phil, Liz, Eithna, Cathleen & Pauline & their families, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives & a large circle of friends.

Maureen Furlong (née Smyth), Church View, Nurney, Kildare

March 31. Formerly of Carna, Suncroft. Peacefully at Portlaoise Hospital

Sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, daughters Laura, Fiona, Lisa and Antoinette, sons James, Richard and Johnny, and their partners, grandchildren Crystal, Cianna, Darren, Scott and Corey, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

