KILDARE WEATHER FORECAST: Weekend to slowly become milder but one day is not looking good weather wise

Rain will move in from the Northwest on Thursday but will largely die out as it moves down through the country with just some light rain elsewhere, according to www.carlowweather.com

Weatherman, Alan O'Reilly, has said that Friday should be mainly dry with just the odd shower.

He warned: "The weekend will slowly become milder but more unsettled with Sunday looking likely to be wet."