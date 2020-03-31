Site work has started on major north Kildare housing development

Site work has begun at a major construction site in Celbridge and show houses may be ready for viewing later this year, subject to the coronavirus lockdown.

In April 2019, Bord Pleanala granted planning permission for 271 residences off the Shackleton or Clane road in Celbridge.

O’Flynn Construction has permission for 167 houses and 84 apartments by the board after its inspector had recommended with conditions.

It applied for permission directly to an Bord Pleanala, PL09.303295, on December 12, 2018 last (see www.oakleymanor.ie) and the order was signed on April 12,2019.

On March 30, speaking about the plans for the site, auctioneer and estate agent, Will Coonan, said that depending on events and work schedules due to the COVID, it was hoped that show houses for the first phase of the development, numbering 30 to 40 houses, may be ready for viewing in September or October, coming.

Mr Coonan said the development, which is near Oldtown Mill, would be called Oldtown Woods.

Mr Coonan said the apartment element would be built after the houses.

Eight people, including former Cllr Brendan Young, made observations to An Bord Pleanala, as did Irish Water, which said its infrastructure can accommodate the development.

The inspectors report said, among other things, to “excessive dimensions” of one block, but said these did not justify the refusal of permission, which, it said would push housing to less suitable parts of the town.

Bord Pleanala has required rear garden space to be increased in some instances.

The apartments will be two to three storey but will have no lifts.

Observers said there was a transport deficiency and a flood risk.

The National Transport Authority supported the application stating that BusConnects plan would increase transport to and from the site.

The plan allows for two car parking spaces for each house and 1.25 spaces for each apartment.

The board has set down a condition that there be connections for electric car charging points at all houses and that there be charging points at 10% of the car spaces.

O’Flynn Construction will have to provide proposals for bicycle storage to the county Council.

The board has also decided that there will be an “island” bus stop on the Shackletown road. It also made it a condition, on the submission of the NTA, that a proposed left hand turning pocket from the Shackletown road onto the Oldtown road would be omitted.

The file indicates that higher three storey apartment buildings will be near the corner of the Shackletown and Oldtown roads.