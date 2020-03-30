LATEST: Eight new Covid-19 deaths in Ireland; Kildare cases rise to 64

A further eight patients have died of Covid-19, said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening. Of the five women and three men who passed away, six were reported as having underlying health conditions. There have now been 54 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of this afternoon, there have been 295 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland - a total of 2,910 cases.

The number of reported cases in Kildare rose by three on yesterday's figure and now stands at 64.

The median age of confirmed cases so far is 47, and just over a quarter of these have been hospitalised, with 84 people admitted to intensive care. 578 cases concern health workers

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are beginning to see encouraging signs in our efforts to flatten the curve. However, we cannot become complacent as we are still seeing new cases and more ICU admissions every day.

“Our strategy remains the implementation of public health restrictions to interrupt the spread of the virus and prevent people from arriving to ICU in first place.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG), said; “We know what an unmitigated epidemic looks like, we are not on that track.

“The model reveals that before restrictions were in place, daily growth rate of confirmed cases was at 33%. This has fallen in recent days to around 15%. But it is still growing and needs to fall further.

“It takes time to see the impact of our efforts in the numbers. It will be another 7-10 days before we have a reliable picture of how effective our collective efforts have been.”

The Department of Health recently published an “Ethical Framework for Decision-Making in a Pandemic”. Dr. Siobhán O’Sullivan, Chief Bioethics Officer, Department of Health, said; “Clinicians have to make tough decisions, often on a daily basis. This framework has been developed to support clinicians in making sound clinical judgement, within a very complex environment.

“We will continue to support our healthcare professionals, especially in the toughest aspects of their work.”