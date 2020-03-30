Credit Union closes in Naas town centre

Life Credit Union has shut its Naas town centre office with immediate effect - because of Covid-19.

However the Monread office which will remain open.

Read more County Kildare news

“The situation is changing almost daily and we are continuously reviewing our situation, with the safety of our members and staff paramount. Whilst we will endeavour to give you notice of changes to our member service, there may be some situations when we need to make last minute decisions. We ask you to bear with us and can assure you that we are working hard to maintain our services to you,” Life CU said in a statement.