Kildare Property Watch: Superb detached four-bed house beside hospital

Coonan Property are delighted to bring this detached property to the market, number 15, Cleevaun, Naas, County Kildare.

This is a beautifully presented four-bedroom detached family home with integrated garage located on a quite-cul-de-sac.

The accommodation includes a sunroom, utility room, guest WC, and two of the bedrooms include ensuites. The property extends to approximately 154sq.m (1657 sq. ft.)

This property is situated in a very central location which is adjacent to Naas Hospital. Located within walking distance to all local amenities, schools and shops, convenient for accessto the N7 and Sallins Train Station.

This will make an ideal family home or for a medical professional. Viewing is highly recommended for this superb property and viewing is by appointment only.

The guide price is €359,000, and this home is for sale by private treaty. For further information please contact Edward Cummins on +353 45 832020 or email: edwardc@coonan.com