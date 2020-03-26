Kildare Local Link bus company ends evening door to door services

The Local Link bus serviced which operates many routes within County Kildare and with links to parts of south Dublin has suspended some evening services on door-to-door routes, effective immediately. These resources will instead be redeployed, where practical, to the delivery of community support services for passengers who need medical and food supplies within rural areas, in particular the elderly, the vulnerable, and the sick.

In line with the announcement by government on Thursday March 12, the National Transport Authority (NTA) confirms that public transport services will continue to run and all other Local Link services shall continue, with regular updates to be provided over the coming days.

Local Link is working with local authorities, agencies, community and volunteer groups, the GAA, and An Garda Síochána to ensure that vulnerable members of the community can avail of a trusted and coordinated support services over the coming weeks and months, providing additional trips where possible for essential travel to purchase provisions and making contact with passengers who are not travelling but may require assistance.