Significant investment in broadband needed in some Kildare areas crisis underlines

Some parts of Kildare need significant investment in broadband, according to a Kildare County Councillor.

Green Party councillor, Peter Hamilton, said that the current working situation, with many doing so from home shows where the weaknesses are in the broadband network.

He also said the situation will help reduce commuting miles."When we return to normal we home our new working from home experience will allow us to significantly reduce commuting miles and the carbon emissions and air pollution that go with that, but only if our broadband services are up to it."

Cllr Hamilton also said: "Our new working situation this month is showing us where the weaknesses in our broadband network are, some rural parts of County Kildare need significant investment and improvement."

Cllr Hamilton was commenting following a statement by the Green Party.

The Green Party has said that broadband is a key issue for remote working in rural areas. The party’s spokesperson for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Brian Leddin said: “For those who are able to carry out their job remotely, from a public health perspective we need to make sure that broadband exists for everyone. In the short term we need to continue to add to a database of locations where connection speed is not up to scratch.”

Deputy Leddin said the minimum connection speed for the Zoom video conferencing app is 1.2 Mb/s and that for Microsoft Teams is 1.5 Mb/s, the Limerick City TD said: “Broadband speeds are commonly advertised in terms of download speed, but for video conferencing, upload speed is equally as important. We need to identify where people are trying to work with a connection speed of less than 2 Mb/s upload and see if there is any immediate intervention we can do, ahead of a longer-term intervention of rural broadband.”