Drunk Kildare man who threw food and kicked garda car fined €500

A man who was back before Athy District Court on Tuesday, March 10, on charges of trespass and threatening, abusive behaviour, was fined €500.

Ryan Kelly with an address listed as 11 Canal Walk, Athy, came to the attention of gardai on July 2,2019, at 6pm.

The court heard that there was a party on at 11 Canal Walk and the defendant threw food over the fence into 10 Canal Walk.

The gardai were called and the defendant was asked to leave but he was highly intoxicated and abusive to gardai.

He refused to leave and shouted abuse and threats of “I’ll sort you out.” He was highly intoxicated at the time.

On his way out he kicked and damaged the registration plate of the garda patrol car.

The court heard that he kicked the car so hard it caused the registration plate to fall off causing €150 worth of damage. He had the money to pay for the damage in court and it was handed into Sgt Brian Jacob. He had no previous convictions.

“It was an over indulgence of alcohol,” Mr Boyce added.

He was fined €500 and given six months to pay the fine.